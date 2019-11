Tyler Keiser’s 20-yard field goal early in the second quarter put the Bison up. Later in the quarter, Bitkofer threw a 24-yard TD pass to Stefone Moore-Greene for a 10-point lead. Austin Henning put the Mountain Hawks (4-5, 3-2) on the board with a 33-yard field goal with 47 seconds left in the half. Late in the third, Bitkofer threw a 19-yard scoring pass to John McGuire. Keiser added another field goal before Alec Beesmer threw a 2-yard TD pass to Devon Bibbens with 7:11 left for Lehigh’s lone touchdown.