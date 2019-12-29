Northwestern inbounded the ball up the court to Young before Marks blocked his final shot attempt.

Hartford (7-7) shot 56% from the field compared to Northwestern’s 37% in the teams’ first meeting. The Hawks went 7 for 20 from 3-point range while Northwestern (5-7) was 6 for 22 from beyond the arc in its non-conference finale.

Buie shot 5 for 14 after he averaged 25.5 points on 62% shooting in Northwestern’s last two games.

The Wildcats have lost four of five.

Northwestern went on an 8-2 run to start to pull away in the final minutes. Layups from Stafl and Marks pushed Hartford within a point with 52.1 seconds left.

After a Northwestern turnover, Marks scored under the basket to give Hartford the lead for good.

The Hawks picked up a technical foul on a delay of game warning with 12:35 remaining after receiving a flopping warning earlier. Pat Spencer made the free throw to cut the Hawks’ lead to 48-44.

Hartford led 37-31 at halftime after shooting 60.9% from the field to Northwestern’s 35.7%. The Wildcats went on a 13-3 run before Hartford responded with an 18-6 run capped by Mitchell’s four-point play.

BIG PICTURE

Hartford improves to 2-5 all-time against Big Ten teams. The Hawks are 0-3 against Penn State and 1-2 against Rutgers.

Northwestern is showing its inexperience. The Wildcats — the youngest team in the Big Ten — ends the non-conference schedule on a low note.

INJURIES

Anthony Gaines, a junior guard, missed his second consecutive game for Northwestern due to a shoulder injury.

UP NEXT

Hartford plays its non-conference finale Dec. 31 at Bowling Green.

Northwestern visits Minnesota on Jan. 5.

