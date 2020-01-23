Matt Pile had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Omaha (11-10, 4-2 Summit League). JT Gibson added 13 points and Marlon Ruffin had 12.

Kobe Webster had 17 points for the Leathernecks (5-12, 2-5). James Claar added 13 points. Ben Pyle had 13 points and nine rebounds.

AD

Omaha matches up against Purdue Fort Wayne at home on Saturday. Western Illinois matches up against North Dakota on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com