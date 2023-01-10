Black leads No. 15 Arkansas against No. 4 Alabama after 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2, 3-0 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (12-3, 1-2 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Arkansas faces the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide after Anthony Black scored 23 points in Arkansas’ 72-59 loss to the Auburn Tigers. The Razorbacks are 8-0 in home games. Arkansas is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Crimson Tide are 3-0 against SEC opponents. Alabama is 11-2 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Black is averaging 12.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Razorbacks. Ricky Council IV is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Brandon Miller is shooting 43.3% and averaging 19.1 points for the Crimson Tide. Mark Sears is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 39.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

