Black leads Northwestern St. past SE Louisiana 91-81 in OT

HAMMOND, La. — Ja’Monta Black hit three straight free throws with 13 seconds left in regulation to force overtime and Demarcus Sharp scored six points in the extra period to spark Northwestern State to a 91-81 overtime win over Southeast Louisiana on Thursday night.
The Lions (10-9, 4-2) were led by Nick Caldwell, who recorded 25 points and 12 rebounds. SE Louisiana also got 15 points and two steals from Alec Woodard. In addition, Roger McFarlane had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Saturday. Northwestern State visits New Orleans while SE Louisiana hosts Texas A&M-Commerce.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.