Black leads Northwestern St. past SE Louisiana 91-81 in OT

HAMMOND, La. — Ja’Monta Black hit three straight free throws with 13 seconds left in regulation to force overtime and Demarcus Sharp scored six points in the extra period to spark Northwestern State to a 91-81 overtime win over Southeast Louisiana on Thursday night.

Black finished with 31 points and added seven rebounds and three steals for the Demons (11-8, 3-3 Southland Conference). Sharp scored 28 points while shooting 11 of 26 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line, and added seven assists. Jalen Hampton recorded 16 points and was 5 of 9 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line.