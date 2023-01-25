Black leads Northwestern State against Houston Baptist after 28-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Houston Baptist Huskies (7-13, 4-3 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (12-8, 4-3 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State hosts the Houston Baptist Huskies after Ja’Monta Black scored 28 points in Northwestern State’s 88-65 win over the New Orleans Privateers. The Demons have gone 5-2 in home games. Northwestern State is third in the Southland shooting 36.1% from deep, led by Hansel Enmanuel shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Huskies are 4-3 against conference opponents. Houston Baptist ranks second in the Southland shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demarcus Sharp is averaging 16.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Demons. Black is averaging 15.6 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 39.2% over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

Andrew King is averaging 8.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Huskies. Brycen Long is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Houston Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

