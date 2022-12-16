Black leads Northwestern State against Rice after 31-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northwestern State Demons (8-2) at Rice Owls (7-3, 0-1 C-USA) Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State plays the Rice Owls after Ja’Monta Black scored 31 points in Northwestern State’s 91-73 win against the UL Monroe Warhawks. The Owls are 6-0 on their home court. Rice is sixth in C-USA shooting 33.8% from downtown, led by Jake Lieppert shooting 41.7% from 3-point range.

The Demons are 4-1 on the road. Northwestern State ranks ninth in the Southland with 19.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Haney averaging 3.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quincy Olivari is scoring 18.0 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 15.6 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 41.1% for Rice.

Black averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Demarcus Sharp is averaging 16.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for Northwestern State.

