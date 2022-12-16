Black leads Northwestern State against Rice after 31-point game

Northwestern State Demons (8-2) at Rice Owls (7-3, 0-1 C-USA)
The Demons are 4-1 on the road. Northwestern State ranks ninth in the Southland with 19.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Haney averaging 3.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Quincy Olivari is scoring 18.0 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 15.6 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 41.1% for Rice.
Black averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Demarcus Sharp is averaging 16.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for Northwestern State.
