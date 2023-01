Black was 8 of 20 shooting, including 6 for 16 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Demons (12-8, 4-3 Southland Conference). Demarcus Sharp added 26 points while going 12 of 23 from the field, and he also had six assists and six steals. Emareyon McDonald recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.