Blackman powers Arkansas State to 58-3 win over Grambling

JONESBORO, Ark. — James Blackman threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores to power Arkansas State to a 58-3 victory over FCS-member Grambling in a season opener on Saturday.

Blackman threw for 155 yards on 12-of-16 passing with two TDs in the first half. He also scored on a 9-yard run to lead the Red Wolves to a 30-0 lead. Blackman’s scoring throws went to Champ Flemings for 29 yards and Seydou Traore for 13.