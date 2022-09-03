Blackman powers Arkansas State to 58-3 win over Grambling

JONESBORO, Ark. — James Blackman threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores to power Arkansas State to a 58-3 victory over FCS-member Grambling in a season opener on Saturday.
Blackman opened the scoring in the second half with a 2-yard TD run. Johnnie Lang, AJ Mayer and Mike Sharpe II added scoring runs. Blackman took a seat after completing 3 of 4 passes in the third quarter. He finished with 210 yards.
Lang rushed for 124 yards on 13 carries and Flemings finished with seven catches for 122 yards.
Garrett Urban kicked a 30-yard field goal in the third quarter for Grambling.
___
