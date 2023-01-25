Blackmon and Stetson host Liberty

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stetson Hatters (11-8, 6-2 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (16-5, 7-1 ASUN) Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits the Liberty Flames after Jalen Blackmon scored 25 points in Stetson’s 87-81 victory over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. The Flames are 11-1 in home games. Liberty has a 16-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hatters have gone 6-2 against ASUN opponents. Stetson is third in the ASUN scoring 76.8 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

The Flames and Hatters square off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Porter is averaging 6.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Flames. Darius McGhee is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

Wheza Panzo is shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, while averaging nine points. Blackmon is shooting 41.9% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

