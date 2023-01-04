Blackmon and UL Monroe host Georgia State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Georgia State Panthers (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (6-9, 2-0 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe takes on the Georgia State Panthers after Jamari Blackmon scored 25 points in UL Monroe’s 84-72 win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The Warhawks have gone 4-2 at home. UL Monroe is fifth in the Sun Belt with 14.9 assists per game led by Tyreke Locure averaging 3.5.

The Panthers have gone 1-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State scores 67.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Warhawks and Panthers square off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Locure is averaging 13.3 points, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Warhawks. Blackmon is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Evan Johnson is shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 10.4 points. Dwon Odom is shooting 46.2% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

