LORETTO, Pa. — Isaiah Blackmon and Keith Braxton scored 19 points apiece and St. Francis (Pa.) scored 53 points in the second half to defeat Division III Franciscan University 96-63 on Tuesday night.

Mark Flagg had nine points and 10 rebounds for the Red Flash (4-6), Andre Wolford scored 15 points and Myles Thompson added 10 points.

Sean Hickey scored 12 points for the Barons and Matt Trent had 10 rebounds.

Franciscan led 28-27 with 4:38 remaining in the first half before St. Francis went on a 16-2 run for a 43-30 lead at halftime.

The Red Flash had advantages of 34-15 in fastbreak points and 28-15 in points off turnovers. Franciscan had 23 turnovers and St. Francis committed 15. St. Francis shot 52 percent from the field and held Franciscan to 34 percent.

