Van Vliet scored 16 with 11 rebounds, Barnes and Nathan Knight each scored 15 — Knight had 10 rebounds — and Luke Loewe scored 12. The Tribe missed half their 18 free throw attempts and committed 19 turnovers.
William & Mary (8-5) now has dropped back-to-back contests following a three-game winning streak.
St. Francis starts Northeast Conference play when it travels to Bryant on Jan. 2. The Tribe begins Colonial Athletic Association action when they head to Elon on Dec. 30.
