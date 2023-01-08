Blackmon, Brown lead Stetson over North Alabama 95-85 in OT

FLORENCE, Ala. — Jalen Blackmon scored 29 points, Luke Brown scored 13 of his 26 in overtime and Stetson defeated North Alabama 95-85 on Saturday night.
Jacari Lane led the way for the Lions (9-8) with 27 points and three steals. KJ Johnson added 15 points, while Will Soucie contributed 14 points and six rebounds.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Thursday. Stetson visits Bellarmine and North Alabama visits Liberty.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.