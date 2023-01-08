Blackmon, Brown lead Stetson over North Alabama 95-85 in OT

FLORENCE, Ala. — Jalen Blackmon scored 29 points, Luke Brown scored 13 of his 26 in overtime and Stetson defeated North Alabama 95-85 on Saturday night.

Blackmon had three steals for the Hatters (9-6). Brown hit three 3-pointers and four free throws in the extra period. Sam Peek finished with 12 points. Stephan Swanson’s 3-pointer with 61 seconds left sent the game to overtime tied at 73.