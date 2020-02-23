Randall Gaskins Jr. scored 15 points, Braxton scored 14 points with 10 rebounds and Myles Thompson 11 off the bench. St. Francis has won seven straight.
Raiquan Clark led the Sharks (13-16, 8-8) with 26 points and nine rebounds and Julian Batts scored 11.
___
