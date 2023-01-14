Blackmon leads Stetson against Eastern Kentucky after 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stetson Hatters (10-6, 5-0 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-7, 4-1 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Kentucky -2.5; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: Stetson plays the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Jalen Blackmon scored 21 points in Stetson’s 80-51 win over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Colonels are 8-1 on their home court. Eastern Kentucky ranks seventh in college basketball with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Cozart averaging 2.5 offensive boards.

The Hatters have gone 5-0 against ASUN opponents. Stetson is seventh in the ASUN allowing 70.2 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Colonels and Hatters face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Moreno averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. Devontae Blanton is averaging 15.7 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Wheza Panzo averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 49.4% from beyond the arc. Blackmon is shooting 41.0% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

