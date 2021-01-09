Rob Perry, who led the Hatters in scoring coming into the matchup with 16 points per game, had only six points on 2-of-12 shooting. He also had seven turnovers but only three assists.
The Lions leveled the season series against the Hatters with the win. Stetson defeated North Alabama 86-77 on Friday.
