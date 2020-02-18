With Merrimack in first place and ineligible for the NEC tournament, St. Francis moved closer to securing the No. 1 seed with three games remaining.

Charles Bain had 17 points for the Colonials (15-13, 11-4). AJ Bramah added 14 points, and Yannis Mendy had 12 points and seven rebounds.

St. Francis matches up against Long Island University at home on Sunday. Robert Morris faces Mount St. Mary’s at home on Friday.

