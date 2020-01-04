Blackmon converted all eight of his field goals from behind the arc, hitting 8 of 11 from 3-point range and 8 of 17 overall. Keith Braxton added 16 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished six assists and Bryce Laskey added 10 points off the bench for St. Francis (8-5, 1-1).
Greg Outlaw scored 16 points for Central Connecticut (1-14, 0-2), with Myles Baker adding 15 points off the bench.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.