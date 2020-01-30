NEWARK, N.J. — Jamari Blackmon made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 30 seconds and scored 21 points and North Alabama edged NJIT 78-74 on Thursday night.

The Lions led 76-71 after Blackmon made 1 of 2 from the line with seven seconds left and after a 3-pointer by Shyquan Gibbs with two seconds to go North Alabama wrapped it up with two free throws by CJ Brim.