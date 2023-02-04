Blackmon's 27 lead Stetson over Central Arkansas 99-80

DELAND, Fla. — Jalen Blackmon’s 27 points helped Stetson defeat Central Arkansas 99-80 on Saturday.
The Bears (8-17, 3-9) were led in scoring by Eddy Kayouloud, who finished with 24 points and two steals. Vincent Reeves added 13 points for Central Arkansas. Camren Hunter also had 12 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Thursday. Stetson visits Jacksonville and Central Arkansas hosts Lipscomb.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.