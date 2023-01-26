Blackmon's 35 lead UL Monroe past Marshall 86-82 in 2 OTs

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Jamari Blackmon hit a clutch 3-pointer in the final 30 seconds of the second overtime and his 35 points led UL Monroe past Marshall 86-82 in double overtime on Thursday night.

Blackmon drilled a 3-pointer with seven seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 66-66 and force the first overtime, and his two free throws with 14 seconds left in first overtime pulled the Warhawks within two, 74-72 before Thomas Howell tied the game five seconds later with a dunk to send the game to a second extra period.