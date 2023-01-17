Blackshear and Nevada host Boise State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nevada Wolf Pack (15-4, 5-1 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (14-4, 4-1 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boise State -5; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Nevada plays the Boise State Broncos after Kenan Blackshear scored 28 points in Nevada’s 85-70 victory over the Utah State Aggies.

The Broncos have gone 7-1 in home games. Boise State is seventh in the MWC scoring 72.7 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Wolf Pack are 5-1 against MWC opponents. Nevada ranks fifth in the MWC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Darrion Williams averaging 5.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Shaver Jr. is averaging 14.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Broncos. Chibuzo Agbo is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Jarod Lucas averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Blackshear is averaging 14.7 points, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 73.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

