Blackshear leads Nevada against Boise State after 28-point game

Nevada Wolf Pack (15-4, 5-1 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (14-4, 4-1 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Nevada visits the Boise State Broncos after Kenan Blackshear scored 28 points in Nevada’s 85-70 victory over the Utah State Aggies. The Broncos have gone 7-1 at home. Boise State has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolf Pack are 5-1 against MWC opponents. Nevada is fourth in the MWC allowing 64.7 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Shaver Jr. is averaging 14.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Broncos. Tyson Degenhart is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Jarod Lucas is averaging 16.9 points for the Wolf Pack. Blackshear is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 73.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

