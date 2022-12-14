Blackshear leads Nevada against UCSD after 20-point showing

UCSD Tritons (4-5) at Nevada Wolf Pack (8-3)
The Tritons are 2-2 on the road. UCSD has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Darrion Williams is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nevada.
Bryce Pope is averaging 19 points for the Tritons. Roddie Anderson III is averaging 10.6 points for UCSD.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.