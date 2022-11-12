Blackshear's 20 lead Nevada over Grand Canyon 59-46

RENO, Nev. — Kenan Blackshear’s 20 points helped Nevada defeat Grand Canyon 59-46 on Saturday.
The Antelopes (2-1) were led in scoring by Jovan Blacksher Jr., who finished with 16 points. Chance McMillian added 13 points for Grand Canyon. Yvan Ouedraogo also recorded six points.
Nevada got a team-high 11 points across the first half from Blackshear, but it was only enough to head to the locker room with the score tied at the half 24-24. Blackshear led the way with a team-high nine second-half points for Nevada.
