Blackshear's career night leads Nevada over Utah State 85-70

RENO, Nev. — Kenan Blackshear scored 19 of his career-high 28 points in the second half and Nevada pulled away for an 85-70 victory over Utah State on Friday night.

Blackshear made 9 of 15 shots from the floor and 10 of 11 free throws for the Wolf Pack (15-4, 5-1 Mountain West Conference). He also had five steals and five assists. Will Baker matched his career best with 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting. Baker sank 3 of 6 from 3-point range and added six rebounds. Jarod Lucas pitched in with 21 points and four assists as the trio accounted for all but 12 of Nevada’s points.