Blackshear's career night leads Nevada over Utah State 85-70

RENO, Nev. — Kenan Blackshear scored 19 of his career-high 28 points in the second half and Nevada pulled away for an 85-70 victory over Utah State on Friday night.
Taylor Funk and Steven Ashworth paced the Aggies (14-4, 3-2) with 13 points apiece. Funk added nine rebounds. Trevin Dorius, Max Shulga and Sean Bairstow all scored 11.
Blackshear’s second-half effort helped Nevada rally from a 42-37 halftime deficit.
UP NEXT
Utah State: The Aggies host UNLV on Tuesday.
Nevada: The Wolf Pack travel to play Boise State on Tuesday.
