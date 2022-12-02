Blacksher and Grand Canyon host Wyoming

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-2) at Wyoming Cowboys (3-4) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon plays the Wyoming Cowboys after Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 21 points in Grand Canyon’s 80-72 victory against the Alcorn State Braves. The Cowboys are 2-1 on their home court. Wyoming is seventh in the MWC scoring 74.3 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Antelopes are 0-1 in road games. Grand Canyon is second in the WAC allowing 57.3 points while holding opponents to 36.1% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Wenzel is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 7.7 points. Hunter Maldonado is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.7 points for Wyoming.

Blacksher is averaging 12.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Antelopes. Rayshon Harrison is averaging 10.1 points for Grand Canyon.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

