Mimi Reid had 15 points, five rebounds, seven assists and a career-high four steals for the 14th-seeded Rebels (7-23). Ole Miss has lost 17 in row, tied with Evansville for the second-longest active streak.
Reid made a layup to pull the Rebels within four with 2:22 left in the first half but they missed their next 11 field-goal attempts before Jayla Alexander hit a jumper with 4:57 left in the third. Missouri made 9 of 10 from the field during that span.
