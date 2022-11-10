Blackwell scores 23, No. 18 Baylor women top Incarnate Word

WACO, Texas — Aijha Blackwell scored 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead No. 18 Baylor to a 71-42 win over Incarnate Word on Thursday night.

Blackwell, a transfer from Missouri, scored 17 points as the Bears took a 26-18 lead at halftime. Blackwell was 8 of 10 from the field, her teammates were 4 of 25. But only three players scored for the Cardinals, who shot 7 of 23 with 13 turnovers.