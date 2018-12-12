SMITHFIELD, R.I. — George Blagojevic had career-highs with 28 points — on 11-of-14 shooting — and 14 rebounds and Hartford beat Bryant 91-74 on Wednesday night.

Blagojevic posted his second career double-double and the Hawks never trailed. Hartford led 15-12 then Jason Dunne, Travis Weatherington and Tanner Johnson made 3-pointers and Romain Boxus added a layup to make it 23-17. Hartford proceeded to outscore the Bulldogs 22-3 over the next seven minutes and the Hawks led by 25 with a pair of Blagojevic foul shots with 2:28 before halftime.

Hartford led 48-28 at halftime and Bryant never managed to get its deficit to within single digits for the remainder.

Dunne scored 21 points for Hartford (4-7) and distributed nine assists. J.R. Lynch scored 15 with eight assists and Weatherington scored 10.

SaBastian Townes led Bryant (2-7) with a career-high 34 points shooting 13 of 17 and Adam Grant and Byron Hawkins each scored 13.

