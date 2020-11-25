Jahvon Blair scored 23 points and Qudus Wahad had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Georgetown.
Brandon Horvath led UMBC with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Wahad scored on three consecutive possessions early in a 20-5 run -- including nine points by Blair — to push Georgetown’s lead into double figures for good. A steal by Jamorko Pickett led to a fast-break dunk, followed by an offensive rebound and putback before a pull-up jumper capped Wahad’s spurt and made it 45-33 with 15:15 to play. Wahad’s steal led to a dunk by Blair that finished the run and gave the Hoyas an 18-point lead less than three minutes later.
Wednesday’s game was played at the Hoyas’ on-campus McDonough Arena, instead of the NBA Wizards’ Capital One Arena in downtown D.C., and without spectators, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cutouts filled the seats.
