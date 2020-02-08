DePaul closed to 74-72 on Paul Reed’s second-chance layup with 3 seconds left, but the Hoyas hung on with Terrell Allen and George Muresan making two free throws apiece.

Omer Yurtseven scored 16 points with eight rebounds for Georgetown (14-10, 4-7 Big East Conference), which was outscored 36-26 in the paint but scored 23 points off of 15 Blue Demons’ turnovers. Allen scored 12 points with nine assists and Qudus Wahab had six points and six blocks.

Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 17 points for DePaul (13-11, 1-10) and Jaylen Butz and Charlie Moore added 14 each with Moore making nine assists. Reed had 12 points and 14 rebounds for his 15th double-double of the season and Romeo Weems added 11 points.

Georgetown plays Butler on the road next Saturday. DePaul matches up against Creighton on the road next Saturday.

