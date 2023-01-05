Blake and Pacific host San Diego

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pacific Tigers (8-9, 1-1 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (8-8, 1-1 WCC) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego -7; over/under is 151.5 BOTTOM LINE: Pacific visits the San Diego Toreros after Nicquel Blake scored 23 points in Pacific’s 78-72 victory against the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Toreros have gone 6-3 in home games. San Diego scores 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 1-1 against WCC opponents. Pacific is 2-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Toreros and Tigers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jase Townsend is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.8 points for the Toreros. Seikou Sisoho Jawara is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Tyler Beard is averaging 9.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Tigers. Luke Avdalovic is averaging 10.4 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 53.8% over the past 10 games for Pacific.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

