Blake's 23 helps Pacific knock off Loyola Marymount

STOCKTON, Calif. — Reserve Nicquel Blake scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half to help lead Pacific past Loyola Marymount 78-72 on Saturday night.

Blake shot 7 for 14 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Tigers (8-9). Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 11 points, going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line. Keylan Boone recorded 10 points and finished 4 of 7 from the field.