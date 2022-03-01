Blakney finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for Dayton (21-9, 13-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Koby Brea and Smith each had 10 points.
Grant Golden had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Spiders (19-11, 10-7). Jacob Gilyard added 12 points and three blocks.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com