Blanton and Eastern Kentucky host Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-13, 3-7 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (14-9, 7-3 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Kentucky -8; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Devontae Blanton scored 22 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 73-63 victory over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Colonels have gone 10-1 at home. Eastern Kentucky ranks third in the ASUN with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Blanton averaging 4.6.

The Gamecocks are 3-7 against conference opponents. Jacksonville State is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Colonels and Gamecocks meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tayshawn Comer is averaging 6.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Colonels. Blanton is averaging 15.9 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the past 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Demaree King is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Skyelar Potter is averaging 13.7 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 61.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

