Blanton and Eastern Kentucky host Radford

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts the Radford Highlanders after Devontae Blanton scored 23 points in Eastern Kentucky's 64-61 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse. The Colonels have gone 3-1 in home games. Eastern Kentucky is sixth in the ASUN shooting 37.3% from deep, led by Darden Kapiti shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Highlanders are 1-5 in road games. Radford is fifth in the Big South scoring 75.7 points per game and is shooting 48.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tayshawn Comer is averaging 6.2 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Colonels. Blanton is averaging 16.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Kenyon Giles is scoring 12.3 points per game with 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Highlanders. DaQuan Smith is averaging 11.5 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 38.6% over the past 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 4-6, averaging 78.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

