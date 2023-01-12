Blanton, Eastern Kentucky Colonels to host Thompson and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (13-4, 3-1 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-7, 3-1 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Kentucky -3.5; over/under is 143 BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts FGCU in a matchup of ASUN teams. The Colonels are 7-1 on their home court. Eastern Kentucky scores 79.7 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Eagles are 3-1 in conference games. FGCU is fourth in the ASUN giving up 66.3 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Colonels and Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tayshawn Comer is averaging 6.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Colonels. Devontae Blanton is averaging 16.2 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Isaiah Thompson is averaging 13.6 points for the Eagles. Zach Anderson is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

