Blanton leads Eastern Kentucky against North Florida after 27-point outing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (18-11, 11-5 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (12-16, 7-9 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Florida -2.5; over/under is 157.5 BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits the North Florida Ospreys after Devontae Blanton scored 27 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 98-93 overtime loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Ospreys have gone 9-2 at home. North Florida is 8-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Colonels are 11-5 in ASUN play. Eastern Kentucky averages 78.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Ospreys and Colonels face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Hendricksen is averaging 16.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Ospreys. Jose Placer is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for North Florida.

Tayshawn Comer is averaging 7.6 points and 3.8 assists for the Colonels. Blanton is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 80.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 3.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

