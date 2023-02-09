Blanton leads Eastern Kentucky against Queens after 24-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (16-9, 9-3 ASUN) at Queens Royals (16-9, 6-6 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Queens -2; over/under is 157.5 BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky faces the Queens Royals after Devontae Blanton scored 24 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 77-74 win over the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Royals are 8-2 on their home court. Queens is second in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 36.0 rebounds. Gavin Rains leads the Royals with 10.2 boards.

The Colonels are 9-3 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky ranks third in the ASUN with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Moreno averaging 4.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Dye is averaging 16.6 points and 5.1 assists for the Royals. AJ McKee is averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games for Queens.

Tayshawn Comer is averaging seven points and 3.6 assists for the Colonels. Blanton is averaging 16.0 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the past 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Colonels: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

