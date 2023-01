Blanton had 11 rebounds for the Colonels (13-8, 6-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Isaiah Cozart scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Tayshawn Comer scored 11 points.

Sean Durugordon led the way for the Governors (8-13, 2-6) with 17 points. Cameron Copeland added 14 points, six rebounds and three steals for Austin Peay. Elijah Hutchins-Everett also put up 10 points and two blocks.