Bledson scores 20, Indiana State tops Northern Iowa 79-71

Bledson shot 7 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Sycamores (14-9, 7-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Cameron Henry scored 14 points while going 5 of 9 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added 12 rebounds. Cooper Neese shot 4 for 8 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points. Zach Hobbs was 4 of 5 from distance for 14 points. The Sycamores broke a five-game skid.