Jackson State drove to the Prairie View 3 in the second overtime and Adrian Salazar kicked his fourth field goal of the game to give the Tigers the lead.
Dawonya Tucker ran for 159 yards and three touchdowns for the Panthers (3-5, 2-3).
Jalen Morton left the game with an injury after leading a pair of touchdown drives that gave Prairie View A&M a 28-25 lead early in the fourth quarter. Trazon Connley finished the game at quarterback for the Panthers.
Salazar’s 31-yard field goal with 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter forced overtime.
