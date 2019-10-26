Both teams scored one touchdown on offense. Fighting Hawks backup quarterback Brock Boltmann threw a touchdown on his only pass attempt, 36 yards to Travis Toivonen for a 7-3 lead in the first quarter. Montana State’s only touchdown came on Troy Andersen’s go-ahead 1-yard run midway through the fourth quarter for a 12-10 lead.

North Dakota starting quarterback Nate Ketteringham completed 27 of 36 attempts for 220 yards. He was sacked four times.

Montana State (5-3), ranked No. 9 in both FCS polls, was held to 97 yards passing. The Bobcats rushed for 219 yards, their balanced attack led by DeMareus Hosey with 76 yards on 10 carries.

