After a close first half that saw the two teams head to the half tied at 28-28, NC Central pulled away in the second half for the victory. The Rattlers’ 17 second-half points marked a season low for the team.

Rod Melton Jr. had 18 points for the Rattlers (2-10, 0-1). MJ Randolph added 10 points. DJ Jones had 13 rebounds and three blocks.

NC Central plays Delaware State on the road next Saturday. Florida A&M matches up against NC A&T on the road on Monday.

