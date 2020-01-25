Ameer Bennett totaled 13 points, five rebounds and four steals to lead the Hornets (2-16, 1-3). John Crosby had 11 points, six boards and five assists, but he also had six of Delaware State’s 23 turnovers.
Delaware State shot a dismal 28% from the floor (17 of 61) and made just 3 of 23 from distance (13%). NC Central shot 47% overall, but just 25% from beyond the arc (5 of 20).
