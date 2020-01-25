DURHAM, N.C. — Jibri Blount poured in 33 points, matching his career high, and grabbed 10 rebounds as North Carolina Central rolled to a 72-45 victory over Delaware State on Saturday.

Blount buried 11 of 15 shots from the floor, including both his 3-point tries, and hit 9 of 13 free throws in notching his eighth double-double of the season for the Eagles (8-12, 4-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). He also had five steals. Evan Clayborne added 12 points and six rebounds off the bench, while Deven Palmer scored 11.