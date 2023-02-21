Blunt leads UMass-Lowell against UMBC after 21-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (22-7, 9-5 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (17-12, 7-7 America East) Baltimore; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell plays the UMBC Retrievers after Allin Blunt scored 21 points in UMass-Lowell’s 84-70 win against the Binghamton Bearcats. The Retrievers have gone 13-2 in home games. UMBC has a 4-5 record against teams over .500.

The River Hawks are 9-5 in America East play. UMass-Lowell averages 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Craig Beaudion is averaging 7.6 points and 3.8 assists for the Retrievers. Colton Lawrence is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for UMBC.

Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is averaging 11.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for the River Hawks. Everette Hammond is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

River Hawks: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

