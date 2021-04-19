Bob Valvano, a former college coach, does analysis on ESPN broadcasts of men’s college basketball including color analysis for the University of Louisville in addition to a daily radio show. He said Monday on Twitter that he doesn’t know if or when he’ll need treatment for leukemia, but added, “prognosis good says Doc!” Valvano also revealed the aneurysm and kidney illness, which he added may have resulted from taking a pain reliever for his back.
Valvano wrote in another Twitter post that his cancer doctor, Khuda Khan, was taught at Duke medical school by Joe Moore, who treated Jim Valvano. He added, “I know I’m in good hands!!!”
