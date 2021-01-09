Jamorko Pickett scored 17 points and had nine rebounds for Georgetown. Jahvon Blair had 16 points and a career-high 10 assists. Donald Carey added 10 points.
Georgetown cut a 16-point deficit early in the second half to 68-65 on Jamari Sibley’s layup. But Alan Griffin answered with an alley-oop dunk and Girard hit a jumper near the top of the arc for a 72-65 lead with 1:15 remaining. The Hoyas committed four of their 12 turnovers in the last four minutes.
It was the 96th meeting in the series dating to 1930. The Orange lead 52-44 and avenged last season’s 89-79 loss at Georgetown.
UP NEXT
Georgetown: The Hoyas return to Big East play hosting DePaul on Wednesday.
Syracuse: The Orange play at North Carolina on Tuesday in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.